Snowball fights, streakers, and historic home runs…all part of Opening Day

New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — The cry of “Play Ball” is being heard Thursday across the USA as Major League Baseball begins its 2021 season. And this year, some fans will actually be able watch in-person.

Baseball had an abbreviated season last year and played without fans, as the sport and the rest of the world coped with COVID-19.

While players took part in spring training at camps in Florida and Arizona, ballparks from Yankee Stadium to Dodger Stadium served as mass vaccination sites where fans and non-fans alike could get the vaccine that will hopefully mean a full house again.

Opening Day is another sign that winter will soon be behind us. Opening Day is also a Day of Ruthian accomplishments, new beginnings, and sometimes oafish behavior.