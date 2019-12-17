Snowfall reports from late Monday night and Tuesday’s system

The latest bout of wintry weather delivered about 2 to 5 inches of wet, good snow people making snow to CNY as expected.

A steady light to moderate snow developed between 2 or 4 am Tuesday in CNY and continued through early Tuesday afternoon. So roughly 12 hours worth of snow that made roads somewhat slick and sloppy for the morning commute. Thankfully, conditions did improve for the afternoon and evening commute Tuesday.

Now comes the next round of accumulating lake snow and bitterly cold air mid to late this week.