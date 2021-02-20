Snowman building contest held in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego held a snowman building contest this weekend.

These photos are from the City of Oswego’s At Home Snowman Building Content.

The friendly competition aimed to get families in Oswego to work together and build a snowman at their home. Judges made their way around the city Saturday afternoon to see what people came up with.

There were three different categories: Best traditional, most creative, and funniest. The winners of the contest will be announced on Sunday.

