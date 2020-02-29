Snowmobile riders flock to Tug Hill after snowstorm

BARNES CORNERS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Barnes Corners was a ghost town on Thursday as everyone in Lewis County hunkered down during the storm.

Friday was a much different story. The snowfall has set the stage for a big weekend for the Tug Hill Region.

So far, business owners say this year has been up and down.

Riders are here after the heavy snow yesterday.



Should be a good weekend for it. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/t0L3nxnAJa — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) February 28, 2020

Tuggers in Barnes Corners was closed Thursday. It opened up early Friday.

“At first it is kind of detrimental because you can’t open because there is so much snow out there and when there is blizzard like conditions no one is really riding anyway,” said Owner Tricia Garvin. “But once it clears up it is good for business. People start coming right away and it makes for a really good weekend.”

Lewis County is known for some of the best snowmobiling in the Northeast. There are over 500 miles of trails. The snowmobile trails are free with no permit required.

Learn more here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9