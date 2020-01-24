Snowmobiler dead after crashing into farm compactor in Town of Conquest

CONQUEST, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A snowmobiler has died following a serious accident in Cayuga County on Thursday afternoon.
This marks the second snowmobile accident in two days.
The call went out right around 5 p.m. along the 1000 block of Spring Lake Road in the Town of Conquest.
State Police identified the man as Michael E. Hall, 55, from Cato, New York.
Hall was operating a snowmobile when he crashed into a farm compactor in the Town of Conquest.
