Snowmobiler dead after crashing into farm compactor in Town of Conquest

CONQUEST, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A snowmobiler has died following a serious accident in Cayuga County on Thursday afternoon.

This marks the second snowmobile accident in two days.

The call went out right around 5 p.m. along the 1000 block of Spring Lake Road in the Town of Conquest.

State Police identified the man as Michael E. Hall, 55, from Cato, New York.

Hall was operating a snowmobile when he crashed into a farm compactor in the Town of Conquest.

