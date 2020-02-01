Snowmobiler dies after going down embankment in Redfield

REDFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male snowmobiler was taken to the hospital after his snowmobile went down an embankment near Little John Drive and Salmon River Road.

According to officials, the accident happened around 5 p.m.

According to Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton, the 48-year-old man died at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

He was being transported by Mercy Flight Helicopter when he suffered a heart attack, according to Hilton.

Deputies who investigated the crash said that his injuries seemed to be non-life threatening.

The victim’s name will not be released until family is notified.

