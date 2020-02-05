Snowmobiler killed in Redfield crash identified

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has released new information after a deadly snowmobile crash in the Town of Redfield.
Detectives say Rexford Larock, 47, from North Carolina, was traveling with around ten other snowmobilers when he collided with another rider. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on January 31 on State Trail C5 in the Town of Redfield.
Larock died from injuries in the crash. The other snowmobiler was not hurt.
