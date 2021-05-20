So you have your first set of COVID vaccines- but will you need a booster shot down the line?

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly half of Americans have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Close to 40% are fully vaccinated. The question of whether a booster will be needed looms in people’s minds.

A booster COVID-19 vaccine for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as 8 to 12 months after their second shot. That’s according to the CEO of Pfizer and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci says we know the vaccine is effective for at least six months, and likely considerably more. But the thinking is we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year.

As for the variants, Dr. Fauci says variant-specific boosters may not be needed. The thinking is, booster shots of the original vaccines will give us enough protection.

Pfizer is still testing its booster vaccine. Moderna has a booster that is a half dose of its vaccine.

So, if you got your second shot in March for example, you may need a third one this winter, since 8 to 12 months is the recommendation. Medical experts believe coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which requires a new vaccine every year. This is because the circulating strains mutate quickly and because immunity from the vaccine wears off quickly.