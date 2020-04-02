Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Soap and water not only washes away germs, it washes away skin’s natural oils

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The same soap and hot water that washes away germs is also washing away skin’s natural oils, according to Dr. Brian Raphael.

Raphael, who owns Empire Dermatology in DeWitt, says dried-out hands can lead to cracks and scratches that cause itchiness, pain and a possible additional way for the virus to enter the body in the worst cases.

That doesn’t mean he’s advising people wash their hands less often, though.

The doctor suggests cooling down the water on occasion, but still using the all-important soap. Most effective, he says, is to moisturize hands each time, immediately after drying them.

Raphael says it won’t hurt to moisturize multiple times a day.

For those overwhelmed by the selection of the skin care aisle, he suggests a moisturizing product without fragrances and affordable for those with budget limitations.

