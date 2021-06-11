Soap for Hope collection returns to Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Tompkins County-wide Soap for Hope collection drive of personal care products will run through the end of June 2021 to benefit the Samaritan Center of Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga.

The drive collects much needed personal care items that the Samaritan Center distributes to clients throughout the year.

“Inventory is low, and the need is great,” event volunteer Jessica Ryan said. “Our aim is to engage with the community to donate personal care products through the end of the month so the necessary supplies can be distributed now and throughout the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.”

The following items can be donated:

Deodorant (men’s & women’s)

Bar soap

Laundry detergent

Toothbrushes & toothpaste

Feminine hygiene products

Toilet paper (preferably ones that are individually wrapped)

Facial tissue

Shampoo

Razors (men’s & women’s) & shaving cream/lotion

Moisturizing lotion

Cleaning supplies (dish detergent, trash bags, sponges, wipes, bathroom/kitchen cleaner)

Collection bins for Soap for Hope can be found at the following locations:

Ithaca Rotary Club

Catholic Charities/The Samaritan Center – 324 W. Buffalo Street

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church – 309 Siena Drive

Immaculate Conception Church – 113 N. Geneva Street

True Insurance – 124 Seneca Way

Ithaca Youth Bureau – 1 James L Gibbs Drive

YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County – 50 Graham Road W

Island Health & Fitness – 310 Taughannock Blvd.

Ithaca Community Childcare Center – 579 Warren Road

Hillendale Golf Club – 218 Applegate Road N

Ithaca Elks Lodge – 124 Coddington Road

Cornell Institute for Social & Economic Research – 391 Pine Tree Road

All Saints Catholic Church – Lansing

Friends of the Library – Esty Street, Ithaca

Notre Dame High School – 1400 Maple Avenue, Elmira

Donations will also be accepted directly at Catholic Charities at 324 W. Buffalo St, Ithaca, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ring the doorbell so staff can assist you in making your donation.