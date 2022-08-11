(WSYR-TV) — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will have the first-ever mass-produced airliner in Fulton, N.Y. and they are inviting people to board the flight!

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928, and the aircraft calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio its home.

But now, the EAA and the Liberty Aviation Museum worked together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country for all to enjoy, Fulton, being one of those stops.

Flights are available to the public at the Oswego County Airport (FZY) on Thursday, August 25 from 2-5 p.m. and Friday, August 26 to Sunday, the 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the history and to tour the Ford Tri-Motor, click here.