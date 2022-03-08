SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Many were feeling sticker shock as they drove to the gas station Tuesday to see prices the highest they’ve been since the Great Recession in 2008.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.24 Tuesday, even higher in Syracuse at $4.37, and everyone is feeling the impact, especially those who rely on driving to make an income.

Bob Falasco has been a DoorDash driver for over a year and a half. He said the job hasn’t changed since he started, but now he’s filling up his tank twice as often.

“Usually, you start out on a shift, you fill the tank up, and then you’re gone, but now it’s like toward the end of the shift I’m putting more gas in the car,” Falasco said.

The skyrocketing gas prices mean less money is going into his pocket and more into his gas tank. The same goes for GrubHub driver Randy Corl Jr. He said as he watches the prices at the pump climb, he sees his tips plummet.

“I’m not getting paid as much for the orders as well because they can’t afford it and also it’s more expensive for me to do gas, so it’s going both ways. I’m not making as much and I’m paying more for gas.” Randy Corl Jr., GrubHub Driver

Both drivers said they’re working 10-12 hour days to try and make up for the money they’re losing at the pump, but unfortunately, it’s not enough.

“At this point I don’t think it’s worth it with the gas prices rising like it is. It’s not worth my time that I’m putting in, it actually works out to below minimum wage.” Bob Falasco, DoorDash Driver

As for Corl, he’s starting a new job this weekend, doing what he has to do to make ends meet.