Social unrest in Ithaca sparks local police and Trump 2020 support rally

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – People gathered to support the Ithaca Police Department and the re-election of President Trump at a rally that started at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The rally consisted of a march to Ithaca’s City Hall. This event happened after controversy continued to break out in Ithaca the past weeks with this previous weekend escalating to the point where protesters rallying for racial justice removed the flag from the police department headquarters, cut it, burned it and then hung it on the pole.

One of the Trump 2020 rally organizers, Rocco Lucente, said he brought the community together with the nearing election in mind and to support local police.

“And we thought that it was important to display our support for the police,” said Lucente. “Display that we are in support of what they do, how they protect us every day. I’m just very happy to see so many people will come out today and this is a very liberal area, obviously, I had a lot of friends who were very afraid to come out who are afraid to speak out they were afraid of being targeted.”

For those on the opposing side, Ithaca is viewed as a safe-haven for those leaning liberal according to Gemma, an Ithaca College student.

“The idea that Ithaca’s a good 10 square miles of bliss surrounded by reality,” said Gemma.

Gemma and her peers from Ithaca College went to the Trump 2020 and local police support rally to get footage for their documentary. She didn’t share her last name, since she has already received unwarranted messages for her political beliefs.

“I support, just like wealth equality, religious equality, environmental equality. I do not support Trump doesn’t necessarily mean I support Biden, either,” said Gemma.

After seeing the Trump 2020 rally herself, she says she hopes this will be a wakeup call for others who support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think that it’s just, it’s not disheartening because I already knew that it was happening here, but I think I hope that it’s a wake up call for people who just have like a Black Lives Matter sign on their yard and aren’t willing to actually do anything or put any time to helping people who are actually in need,” said Gemma.

Two groups with different beliefs clashed on the grounds of city hall with social unrest in Ithaca becoming a reflection of the entire country.

