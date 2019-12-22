Sodus Highway Department building a ‘total loss’ after fire breaks out

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple crews responded to a large fire at the Sodus Highway Department building Saturday night.

The Sodus fire chief said the building is a total loss and they are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. He said the call came in around seven o’clock and it took just over two hours to extinguish. Fifteen fire crews came out to help fight the fire, which the chief said wasn’t an easy one to put out.

The fire affected all the plow trucks inside the building but officials said they are hoping to get three trucks out that may be salvageable. The town supervisor said a couple of nearby towns have already reached out to share their plow trucks and help Sodus however they can. He also said losing this many trucks is a significant loss for a town this size.

There are no injuries and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The Sodus town supervisor said it could’ve been worse if the fire had spread to the west side where the fuel tanks are stored.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and News 8 will keep you updated as we learn more.