Sodus man charged with wife’s murder

SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 79-year-old Sodus man is being charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies in the Village of Sodus responded to a home on Orchard Terrace around 10 p.m. Thursday and found Sandra Zeck, 75, inside her garage with a significant head injury. Zeck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have charged her husband, Jesse Zeck,  with murder. He’s being held without bail while that investigation continues

