Softball tournament raises funds for Tim Green’s ALS foundation

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A softball tournament was held on Saturday, as sports slowly start to come back in the United States, to help raise funds for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

CNY Elite softball players hosted a tournament Saturday afternoon with the proceeds going to Syracuse alum Tim Green’s ALS Foundation. The former Syracuse and NFL football star, lawyer and author, disclosed his ALS diagnosis in 2018.

President of CNY Elite Greg Lambert said, “Tim Green has been a huge, huge inspiration to me. But he’s also been a huge inspiration to the community. It’s our turn to teach these girls how to give back to their community.”

Green donated books and football cards for today’s raffle at the tournament. Other items included a baseball bat and pins the players made.

CNY Elite coaches say they hope by teaching these young girls to give back, they’ll become better on and off the field.