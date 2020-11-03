Sold out Our Lady of Pompei annual spaghetti supper is take out only this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Our Lady of Pompei spaghetti supper has had to move to take out or delivery only, and the meals have already sold out!

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan was at the church at noon as deliveries started making their way out the doors.

