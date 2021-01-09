Solvay Fire Department battles early morning fire on Woods Road

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several fire crews were busy with a house fire in Solvay early Saturday morning.

According to the Fairmount Fire Department’s Facebook page, one person was trapped inside the home on Woods Road. Fire crews say the occupant was taken from the home and treated by EMS crews. 

The fire happened on the second floor and spread to the attic. The fire was under control in about a half-hour.

