Solvay Fire Department responds to two early-morning fires

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Crews with the Solvay Fire Department were busy early Tuesday morning with two fires in the village.

The first call came in just after 1 a.m. to a residence on Charles Avenue. The department says the first was knocked down in about 15 minutes. The Red Cross says they are helping 12 people after that fire.

Later in the morning, crews responded to a fire on Center Street. Several people had already made it out of the home when the fire department arrived on the scene, but one person was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.

“She made it out onto the roof. We were able to get her onto a ladder and get her down. She sustained a minor laceration due to some of the broken glass, but she is doing okay right now,” said Solvay Fire Department Deputy Chief Matthew Zingaro.

Zingaro says no responders were injured.

Fire investigators were on the scene, taking a look around and trying to figure out what caused the fires at both locations.

The Red Cross is also helping five people after the fire on Center Street.