Solvay-Geddes Community Youth Center nears closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Solvay-Geddes Community Youth Center might not be able to sustain the economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as their operations have been shut down since March 17.

Carl Libertone, Reopening Committee Chairman of the Solvay Tigers Athletic Club, has been going to the Solvay-Geddes Community Youth Center since he was 11-years-old.

It’s been a staple in the community for almost 60 years, and it’s been a tough pill for Libertone and many others to swallow to potentially see the Youth Center close for good.

It’s hard to explain to people that we can’t open right now because we don’t have the money to open right now. Carl Libertone, Chairman, Reopening Committee

“People grew up in this facility, playing and participating, and many people stayed in a voluntary capacity,” said Tom Venturini, executive director of the Solvay-Geddes Community Youth Center.

The Solvay Tigers Atheltic Club owns the building and runs bingo there, which is the operation that generates the most revenue for the Youth Center.

Since March, the Solvay Tigers have lost $45,000 in revenue from bingo being canceled. 90 percent of that money goes into the youth programs and the community center. So, if bingo can’t operate, neither can the community center.

“Our funds are dwindling to a point where if we don’t have bingo soon, we’re going to close permanently because we can’t operate and the youth center can’t operate,” said Libertone.

The Solvay-Geddes Community Youth Center received a PPP loan of $40,000 and still has some corporate funding, but if operations remained closed, those funds will not be enough to sustain the building.

“We’re doing all we can to sustain, but because bingo is such a critical component to what we do, without that, I would reach out to the community to see who can help us, and anything they might give is beneficial,” explained Venturini.

The Solvay-Geddes Community Youth Center operates the programs, facilities and day-to-day operations.

Those programs include:

After school extracurricular programs

Swimming lessons

Aquatic classes

Adult basketball league

Fitness center

The Community Youth Center is not just a community youth center, it’s a community center. Period. It’s become a community center where all people are welcome. Carl Libertone, Chairman, Reopening Committee

Committee members are holding onto hope that they’ll be able to welcome the community through their doors again.

