Solvay man arrested as a fugitive sex offender

(WSYR-TV) — A fugitive sex offender will be heading back to Nevada after fleeing to the Syracuse area while on parole.

State Police in North Syracuse got a call from the Las Vegas Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force who told them to be on the lookout for Christopher Parry, 36. Parry is originally from Solvay.

Two years ago, Parry was convicted of sexually motivated coercion, child abuse and neglect.

Solvay Police, State Police and the FBI took Parry into custody on Wednesday. He is currently jailed at the Onondaga County Justice Center.