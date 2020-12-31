Solvay man arrested as a fugitive sex offender

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — A fugitive sex offender will be heading back to Nevada after fleeing to the Syracuse area while on parole.

State Police in North Syracuse got a call from the Las Vegas Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force who told them to be on the lookout for Christopher Parry, 36. Parry is originally from Solvay.

Two years ago, Parry was convicted of sexually motivated coercion, child abuse and neglect.

Solvay Police, State Police and the FBI took Parry into custody on Wednesday. He is currently jailed at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected