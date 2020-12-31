(WSYR-TV) — A fugitive sex offender will be heading back to Nevada after fleeing to the Syracuse area while on parole.
State Police in North Syracuse got a call from the Las Vegas Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force who told them to be on the lookout for Christopher Parry, 36. Parry is originally from Solvay.
Two years ago, Parry was convicted of sexually motivated coercion, child abuse and neglect.
Solvay Police, State Police and the FBI took Parry into custody on Wednesday. He is currently jailed at the Onondaga County Justice Center.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Solvay man arrested as a fugitive sex offender
- WATCH: Wintry mix moving out overnight; quiet for New Year’s Eve
- 750-mile Empire State Trail has been completed
- Do all slow starting Syracuse Winters end up with below-normal snowfall amounts?
- 500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App