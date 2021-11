(WSYR-TV) — A Solvay man was critically burned after a backyard explosion Saturday afternoon, the Solvay Fire Deputy Chief Matthew Zingaro tells NewsChannel 9.

The individual was trying to start a fire in his fire pit a little after 1 p.m. when something exploded, Zingaro said. The man has significant burns on his upper body.

The Onondaga County Fire Investigation Unit, along with the Solvay Police are investigating the explosion.