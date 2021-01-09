Solvay native and Capitol Police Officer injured in Wednesday’s chaos

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — A Solvay native got a shoutout from village police for his role in stopping the insurrectionists.
A message posted on Facebook reads, “The Village of Solvay Police Department would like to recognize United States Capitol Police Officer Joshua Call. Josh was on the front lines while defending our Nation’s Capitol. He sustained minor injuries, and is back to work. Thank you to Josh, and all of the brave men and women protecting our Nation’s Capitol.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bills Make me Wanna Hope: Diehard Bills fan reflects on team, feels inspired by team’s success
- Cuomo: ‘It will take 14 weeks’ to vaccinate everyone in groups 1A and 1B
- Second stimulus check: IRS urges people to watch mail for these envelopes
- No longer smiling: Florida man carrying lectern at U.S. Capitol riot arrested
- After no jackpot winner, Mega Millions swells to $600 million
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App