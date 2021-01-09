Solvay native and Capitol Police Officer injured in Wednesday’s chaos

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — A Solvay native got a shoutout from village police for his role in stopping the insurrectionists.

A message posted on Facebook reads, “The Village of Solvay Police Department would like to recognize United States Capitol Police Officer Joshua Call. Josh was on the front lines while defending our Nation’s Capitol. He sustained minor injuries, and is back to work. Thank you to Josh, and all of the brave men and women protecting our Nation’s Capitol.”