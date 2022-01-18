Solvay Police searching for missing man, Yaroslav Tverdokhlib

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Solvay Police are reporting a missing man, last seen on October 12, 2021.

Yaroslav Tverdokhlib is a 61-year-old man of Ukrainian descent and does not speak English. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He also has grey hair and is balding.

Tverdokhlib suffers from medical and psychological conditions and has stopped taking his medication. Solvay Police are asking anyone with information to please contact their department at 315-468-2510.