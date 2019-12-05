Solvay Priest: Beware of Facebook scam

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A priest in Solvay is warning people to not fall for a scam that’s been circulating on Facebook.
According to a post from St. Marianne Cope – The Catholic Community of Lakeland & Solvay, a person is impersonating Father Joseph Clemente on Facebook, asking for money.
“Of course, neither Fr. Clemente nor anyone representing the parish would attempt to solicit money, especially through email, text, or social media,” the church said.
Here’s the full post:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse common council voting on new police contract Thursday afternoon
- A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
- Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
- Daily Pledge: Lyncourt School, 5th Grade, Ms. Jones – December 19th
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App