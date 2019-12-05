Solvay Priest: Beware of Facebook scam

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A priest in Solvay is warning people to not fall for a scam that’s been circulating on Facebook.

According to a post from St. Marianne Cope – The Catholic Community of Lakeland & Solvay, a person is impersonating Father Joseph Clemente on Facebook, asking for money.

🚨🚨🚨#SCAMWATCH🚨🚨🚨



Tonight, a church is Solvay is warning people not to fall victim to an fake Facebook account– that's claiming to be their Pastor. #LocalSYR@NewsChannel9



MORE DETAILS—>https://t.co/CrX5lLiepP pic.twitter.com/41i6MlKrRJ — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) December 6, 2019

“Of course, neither Fr. Clemente nor anyone representing the parish would attempt to solicit money, especially through email, text, or social media,” the church said.

Here’s the full post:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9