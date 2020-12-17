Solvay School District moves completely to remote learning for the week of Christmas

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the Solvay School District will be learning remotely during the week of Christmas, as the school district may not be able to fully staff their buildings due to COVID-19.

According to a letter from the school district, students will be learning remotely on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22. The school district already has a planned remote learning day for Wednesday, December 23, and then students will be on holiday break beginning Thursday, December 24.

During the remote learning period, students should check Google Classroom for their daily assignments.

Solvay Schools will still provide transportation for students who attend out of district programs or private schools, as long as they are open for in-person learning.

Students who attend half-day CTE programs that need transportation to or from the high school in order to participate are asked to call the transportation department at 315-487-5857 before 2 p.m. Friday.

Food delivery for students will continue as normal on Wednesday, December 23.

The Solvay Union Free School District hopes to return to their hybrid learning model with in-person learning after the holiday break on Monday, January 4.

Complete letter from the Solvay School District: