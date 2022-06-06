SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas is roughly 2,000 miles away from Solvay Elementary School here in Central New York. What happened there has impacted these second graders.

“It was hard for me to go to school because I was scared.” Michael Martinez, Second grade student at Solvay Elementary School

Melissa Boileau is their second grade teacher.

“We had talked about that. I said you’re here and we’re here to keep you safe. It is so hard to think about the world these kids are growing up in and things that they see. Between the pandemic and just life, and news it’s heartbreaking. They lose that innocence a little bit.” Melissa Boileau, Second grade teacher at Solvay Elementary School

Boileau is helping them process it through a lesson on spreading kindness.

“So we’re making flowers that we’re going to mail to Texas,” Boileau explained.

The students who are also learning about the state are excited for this assignment.

“I made it with love. I want them to be happy. I want them to just have a good day,” said second grader Cayenne Wart.









“I designed this flower. It’s red, blue and white and I put little dots for the flag, the star,” said second grader Lily Volski.

Boileau will continue to collect these flowers through Friday. She’s going to mail them out then and she’s going to Uvalde, Texas. The students shared with me what they hope those students feel when they see them for the first time.

“We hope that they can make their day at Robb Elementary School,” said Martinez.

“I care about them because it’s really sad to me that 21 people died,” said second grader Kostia Petlokha.

The students in Mrs. Boileau’s class are teaching us all that kindness doesn’t have an age limit.

Here’s the information if you would like to make flowers to send: