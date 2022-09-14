LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Owners for apple orchards across Central New York say the dry summer is affecting the apple crop this year.

Eddie Brennan, President for Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette, says they could have used more rain in July and August.

“It was a very dry summer which isn’t always a bad thing for apples, so the apples got a lot of sun light and a lot of heat so you’ll notice that the apples are a lot sweeter this season and definitely the size is down a little bit,” Brennan said.

NewsChannel 9 also called Critz Farms in Cazenovia, they said the weather impacted their crop the same way.

The Miller Family visited Beak & Skiff on Wednesday to start something new with their daughter who is a year and a half.

“We’re trying to start Fall traditions because she was a COVID baby so we’ve been inside for a long time so we’re trying to start some fall traditions,” says Kristie Miller.

The family also plans on making apple pie and watching Halloweentown.