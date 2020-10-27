Some ballot requests may be affected by county cyber attack

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — A hacker attack against a Central New York county’s computer system raised concern that some emailed absentee ballot applications may not be processed. But the state Board of Elections said Monday that voting in Chenango County won’t be affected overall.

The county’s board of elections released a public statement last week advising anyone who emailed an absentee ballot application after Oct. 15 to call to verify that it had been received.

Herman Ericksen, the county’s information technology director, said the cyber attack encrypted about 200 county computers and demanded ransom of $450 each to unlock the files. He said the county isn’t paying the ransom but is wiping the computers clean and reinstalling software.