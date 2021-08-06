Some City of Syracuse pools reopening after Thursday’s shutdown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After chlorine delivery delays shut down pools around Syracuse, the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will reopen five pools in the following parks: Kirk, Lincoln, Onondaga, Schiller, and Thornden.

McKinley and Wilson pools are closed for the season due to continued chlorine delivery delays, city officials said.

Swimmers are encouraged to continue calling the pools to make reservations.

Pool hours for the remainder of the 2021 summer season may be adjusted based on weather and staffing. Phones are monitored 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.