(WSYR-TV) — National Grid has announced it has restored 171,000 of the 208,000 customers affected by Tuesday’s snow that caused massive power outages.

Some areas saw close to or above a foot of snow.

“This storm created hazardous conditions for our customers and crews,” said Matt Barnett, Vice President of New York Electric Operations in a press release. “It continues to take significant time to create safe pathways to the damaged infrastructure. We understand the inconvenience of being without power and our crews will be out there in full force bringing service back to customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Below is an estimation on when National Grid believes power will be restored to certain Central New York communities: