Some CNY gyms allowing vaccinated members to workout without a mask

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State is gearing up for a major reopening for several industries, but many businesses are also preparing for the mask lift for fully vaccinated people.

Blink Fitness is one Central New York gym who will allow members who are fully vaccinated to workout without a mask.

The area manager tells NewsChannel 9 there will still be some social distancing in place while operating at full capacity.

Cardio machines will still be spread out and staff members will be wearing their masks at all times for now.

For those members who are not vaccinated, under the state and CDC’s guidance, you are required to wear your mask.

Blink Fitness says staff will not have members show proof of vaccination, but if they do have the right to ask if a person is vaccinated if they feel is necessary.

Other Central New York gyms who are adopting the state’s mask guidance are…

Planet Fitness, all locations

Aspen Athletic Club, all locations

Edge Fitness, Syracuse

The new guidance is something staff and members have been looking forward to.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook with members, with old frozen members, new members who coming in or people who have cancelled before and just said ‘look, I don’t wanna workout with a mask on.’ The phones have been ringing off the hook with people asking about our policy,” said JJ Potrikus, Blink Fitness area manager.

Ditching the mask is going to help out a lot because I’m going to be able to breathe better and I’ll be able to workout better and won’t have to keep lifting the mask up or worrying if its on, and I think it’ll be just a great overall experience to workout again without a mask. Josh Miller, Blink Fitness member

Statement from Planet Fitness:

At Planet Fitness, the wellbeing of our employees and members continues to be our number one priority. All employees, members and guests should adhere to individual state and local mask requirements. We have a robust COVID-19 operations playbook outlining enhanced protocols within our large and spacious clubs such as cleanliness and sanitization policies and touch-less check-in via our mobile app. Fitness plays a critical role in positively impacting our overall mental and physical well-being, in addition to combatting underlying medical conditions and COVID-19 risk factors.

Beginning Wednesday, May 19, Planet Fitness will no longer require vaccinated members to wear masks within its clubs in New York, but members who feel more comfortable continuing to wear one are encouraged to do so. We cannot ask for proof of vaccination, but verbiage has been added to the wellness check-in on the Planet Fitness app that states, “If I am in a state that requires a mask without vaccination, I will comply.”

Statement from Aspen Athletic Club:

Aspen Athletic Club would like to thank all of our members and guests for their efforts and understanding during the last 9 months to help Aspen maintain a safe and healthy environment. In accordance with State and CDC mask guidance, effective Wednesday (5-19-21) members & guests who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in the club. Members & guests who are not fully vaccinated or do not feel comfortable going mask-free, for any reason, should continue to wear a mask or face covering.