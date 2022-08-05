ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA.

“I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”

It’s been a while since she’s been there because of safety concerns. On Thursday, August 4, a man was stabbed there.

“Just when I think well I could do it, but I will at some point, but it’s sad,” Hall said.

She’s not alone. After multiple incidents in the past few years, others we spoke with shared concerns.

“It’s kind of scares me what goes on, so I just, plus I’m from Caz so I kind of stay out there,” Ann Bushneck said.

After the story of the stabbing was posted on the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page, there were nearly 200 comments, and the majority expressed concern.

One person wrote: “I’m not surprised and why I haven’t been to mall in over 5 years. Not safe anywhere anymore. That’s why order online everything now..”

Another posted: “Why I drive to Clay and Cicero to shop even though Destiny is only a mile or two away from me.”

Another person commented: “Great northern mall is a ghost town and we can’t even feel safe shopping at destiny. Such a sad world.”

Mary-Jo Robinson was asked what the mall needs to do to get her to shop again.

“I think just feeling like they’re taking care of the environment and that’s beyond the violence,” Robinson said. “Just making it feel like a nice place to go as a family.”

Hall hopes change comes soon. “I miss it,” she said.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Pyramid Management Group, Destiny USA’s owner for comment on the stabbing and their efforts to ensure people are safe at the mall. We have not heard back.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.