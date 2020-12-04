Some healthcare workers in NYS could receive the COVID-19 vaccine in as little as 2 weeks

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed and administered to nursing home residents and staff by the federal government. The governor also said vaccines could be available to a certain set of healthcare workers in as early as two weeks.

During a conference call with media Friday, Governor Cuomo said high risk healthcare workers, people who deal directly with patients with COVID-19, will receive the vaccine first.

According to the governor, New York should have enough vaccines to vaccinate about 33% of the high risk healthcare workers in as soon as two weeks.

The governor also said the federal government has a program that will administer the COVID-19 vaccinations to nursing home residents and staff. Governor Cuomo said New York is opting in to the program, and the federal government will be responsible for getting the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes.

However, Governor Cuomo did not say when that program would begin or when nursing homes across the state will see the vaccines.

It will most likely be many months until the vaccine is made available to the general public.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and New York State’s plan to distribute it, click here.