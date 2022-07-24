SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some major retailers are considering letting customers keep items they wanted to return along with the money they paid.

It is a practice largely started by Amazon, who would tell customers not to return smaller or less expensive items and just send a replacement if desired.

Professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University, Patrick Penfield, says this is largely due to the fact that it has become too expensive for companies to deal with everything that goes into smaller returns.

“You got to think about when it comes in,” Penfield says. “I got to receive it and then I’ve got to inspect it and then I got to put it away. Very costly from a labor standpoint.”

This has all become even more true over the past few years, with more and more people shopping online, rather than in the store.

“There were over $761,000,000,000 worth of returns last year and so 25% of what’s ordered online is returned,” Penfield continues. “It’s a very cumbersome process. Just think about you got stuff coming in, stuff coming out, and then you got these returns. And so again, it kind of gums up the whole process, as far as your business goes.”

Penfield says many retailers have a certain price, for example, some furniture companies will just tell you to keep the item if it cost under $100, as it costs them more to have it shipped back, and kept in their inventory.

However, companies have plans in place so people don’t abuse these policies.

“They’ve got systems in place to check to make sure that, hey, someone is returning things and he’s doing it often,” he says. “And then eventually they’ll say, okay, we’re not going to allow you to return anything.”