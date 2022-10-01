SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After a nice sunny break from the clouds Saturday afternoon, clouds with re-thicken across Central New York tonight. That cloud cover will keep the temperatures from dropping below the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Although high pressure is building back in from Central New York to end of the weekend, a bit of moisture trapped in the lower atmosphere leads to periods of clouds for us from time to time. That keeps us a bit cool with highs only in the lower 60s.

Thankfully it ends up as another dry day with lingering showers from the remnants of Ian staying to our south.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It looks to be a nice quiet weather pattern for Central New York heading into the start of the first week of October.

High pressure and dry air down at the ground level continues to build in from Canada. This means our chances are low for any rain through the middle of the week.

We continue to watch what is left of Ian spinning south of New England. Don’t worry, it won’t bring us any rain, but it looks like it could spin some high-level moisture back our way. That means our sunshine is filtered through cirrus clouds both Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures both days are just a touch below normal in the low to mid 60s.

MID WEEK:

High pressure is still in control of weather through the middle of the week. With more sunshine, our high temperatures end up a but warmer each day so by Thursday we could actually crack 70 degrees!

Stay tuned to for further updates!