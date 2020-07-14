Some nursing homes allowing visitors starting on Wednesday

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning on Wednesday, some people with family members in nursing homes can visit them under certain guidelines.
The State Health Department recently released guidance for nursing homes. The plan only applies to nursing homes without any new coronavirus cases in the last 28 days.
Residents can have up to two visitors at a time. Visitors must undergo temperature checks, wear face masks and practice social distancing.
No more than 10 percent of residents can have visitors per day.
Nursing homes have their different plans in place so it is best to check ahead for guidance on if they are allowing visitors.
