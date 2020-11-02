Some of CNY seeing first snowfall of the season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Parts of Central New York are waking up to some snowfall. Remember to stay cautious on the roadways and sidewalks, as many surface areas have not been treated yet.

Be sure to stick with the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team and Live Doppler 9 for the latest on conditions.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected