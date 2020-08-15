Some receive Syracuse University acceptance letters in error

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University officials are apologizing after the school mistakenly sent emails to people who applied years ago, congratulating them on their acceptance.
According to CNN, some applied to graduate or PhD programs at SU more than seven years ago.
Others currently attend or work at the university. And some were rejected when they applied years ago.
In a letter sent to those affected, Dean of Admissions Maurice Harris blamed a technical error.
