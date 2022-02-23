SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse’s sanitation crews continue to run a bit behind schedule as many neighborhoods are still experiencing delays in their recycling collection.

As of yesterday, all of the city’s trash was picked up, but parts of Eastwood, Lincoln Park, Sedgwick, Westcott, Meadowbrook, Salt Springs, and the University area were advised to keep their recycling bins out.

The situation was amplified as heavy wind picked up and blew recycling all over the streets. Something residents of the areas like Christian O’Brien were not as happy with.

“Mostly, it’s been the last two weeks. Like last week it was supposed to have been picked up by now, and last week the windstorm blew half of it away.”

City Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham said that the problem was not a result of poor planning but rather poor timing.

“Whether it’s snow removal or whether it’s sanitation, there’s really three elements that you need to make it successful,” She said, “You need the staff to be there, you need the trucks that are available, and you need the mechanics because obviously, these are heavy equipment vehicles.”

Dunham says the lack of mechanics in the city’s DPW staff was what caused the backup.

“It’s really difficult to recruit and retain mechanics right now,” She said.

“There’s a lot of competition for them. And so, without those mechanics, then you don’t have as many folks available to address trucks when they break down. And so that’s the unfortunate reality we find ourselves in right now.”

The city has been borrowing trucks from the parks department in order to try and catch up with the demand, but for those still waiting, they don’t care how it gets done, as long as it does in a timely fashion.

O’Brien said, “I’d rather get rid of it. I don’t like the clutter.”