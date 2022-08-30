SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Severe storm threat is over, and now we are cooling down and turning less humid tonight into Wednesday. Even a fall feel looks to come about soon! Details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

A few showers linger overnight as a cold front slides through Central New York.

It turns cooler and less humid during the night too, as lows drop into the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY – WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Relief from the heat and humidity is felt by Wednesday as a cooler and drier air mass will be moving into central New York. Temperatures turn seasonable Wednesday and then drop below average Thursday before starting to warm back up Friday into the start of the holiday weekend.

Much of Wednesday looks to be dry but there could be a lingering morning shower, and an even better chance for a few scattered showers/storm popping up late in the afternoon and evening especially near and north of Syracuse. The culprit for the few showers towards sunset Wednesday is a reinforcing cold front that is expected to drop through late Wednesday night.

Highs are up near 80 Wednesday and lows drop to between 55 and 60 Wednesday night.

THURSDAY (WELCOME TO SEPTEMBER):

Behind the cold front CNY feels the coolest day we’ve felt in nearly 2 months on Thursday to kick off September!! It’s cool enough come late Wednesday night into Thursday morning for a few lake effect showers off the south and southeast end of Lake Ontario.

So we think Thursday feels and looks a lot like fall to start meteorological fall. Highs may very well struggle to make it into the low 70s. If that is the case, it would be the coolest day since July 5th, a stretch of almost two months!

FRIDAY:

An early look ahead into Friday is looking beautiful after a cool start under a good deal of sun to round out the week thanks to high pressure settling in Thursday night into Friday.

Highs Friday should make it up to around 80, but the humidity stays nice and low.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.