Some residents without water after water main break on Burnet Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A water main break at the corner of Burnet Avenue and Vine Street has left some residents without water.

According to the City of Syracuse, residents on Sherwood Avenue, between Hawley Avenue and Burnet Avenue, could be without water until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

As crews work to fix the water main break, residents in the upper Eastwood section may also experience low water pressure until the repair is complete.

Burnet Avenue, between Sherwood Avenue and Vine Street, will be closed to all traffic until further notice. 

Residents in need of emergency water resources during the shutoff period should call 211.

