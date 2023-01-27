SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A few more chances of snow and even rain as we head through he weekend. Details are below….

A clipper system means a bit of snow to start the weekend

Next up is an Alberta clipper system diving south into the Great Lakes Friday then the Northeast overnight Friday into Saturday. For most the snow showers end by mid-morning Saturday but with some help from Lake Ontario snow showers continue over the Tug Hill into the afternoon.

As is typical of these systems, this one will not have much moisture to work with. That means the snow or snow showers we see during this time won’t lead to much accumulation, a couple inches or less for most. The best chance for 4-8 inches is over the Tug Hill.

Temperatures to start the weekend should be fairly seasonable in the 30s but a gusty breeze makes it feel cooler than that.

Another wintry mix system?

Sunday features a mix bag of snow and rain as temperatures warm over to end the weekend.

Most of the area from Syracuse and locations south have a good chance at reaching 40 degrees! So, expect just mostly rain showers Sunday.

The closer to Watertown and the North Country you go the air will be cold enough to support mostly snow. About 2-4” of new snow is possible from the Canadian border to the Tug Hill.