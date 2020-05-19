Some stimulus payments to be put on debit cards

(WSYR-TV) — If you are still waiting on your stimulus payment from the government, keep an eye out for a debit card in the mail.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced its going to start mailing some stimulus payments on debit cards.
Until now, payments had either been directly deposited in an individual’s bank account or sent as a paper check.
About four million payments will be sent on a debit card. It could mean that those people receive their money faster than if they had to wait for a check.
