Some SU students leaving campus early for Thanksgiving break

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has not formally canceled classes leading into Thanksgiving break, but some students say they’re so on edge that they’re leaving campus earlier than planned.

“I am an eighth person or six person legacy or whatever it is, I know this University very well and I know how it’s associated with my family and I would like for them to protect us rather than what Syracuse is because it’s come to the point where if your students are scared to go to class and people are canceling class, it’s over about the image. We need to be protected,” freshman Ryan Gones said.

The university, Syracuse Police, and State Police have stepped up patrols on and near campus as the investigations continue.

