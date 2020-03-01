Some sun with lake snow showers fizzling today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TODAY:

Welcome to March!

There will be a bit of lingering lake effect snow shower and flurry activity to start Sunday but that will be snuffed out by high pressure building in from the west during the late morning/early afternoon. Some sun will develop for all Sunday too and it will not be as brisk or cold either with highs getting back into the low to mid 30s.

TONIGHT:

It will be a milder night Sunday night with a bit of snow/mix possible thanks to a warm front. There could be a coating to an inch of snow tonight with lows dropping into the mid-20s this evening before rising into the low to mid 30s by sunrise Monday.

MONDAY:

Some rain showers will be moving through with a south-southwest breeze pushing temperatures well up into the 40s to maybe even 50. There could be a little snow/mix early Monday near and east of 81, but for the most part precipitation falling Monday will be in the form of rain showers.

