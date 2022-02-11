SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several Syracuse City Schools will dismiss students early on Friday, February 11, due to a water pressure issue. Students who ride the bus will be dropped off at their regular location.

These schools will be dismissing students at 10:30 a.m.:

Grant Middle School

Lincoln Middle School

Salem Hyde Elementary School

Webster Elementary School

Henninger High School

These schools will be dismissing students at 11:00 a.m.:

Huntington Pre-K-8 School

SCSD says that parents or guardians who have any questions should contact their child’s school.