SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several Syracuse City Schools will dismiss students early on Friday, February 11, due to a water pressure issue. Students who ride the bus will be dropped off at their regular location.
These schools will be dismissing students at 10:30 a.m.:
- Grant Middle School
- Lincoln Middle School
- Salem Hyde Elementary School
- Webster Elementary School
- Henninger High School
These schools will be dismissing students at 11:00 a.m.:
- Huntington Pre-K-8 School
SCSD says that parents or guardians who have any questions should contact their child’s school.