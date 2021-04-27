Some vendors already preparing for 2021 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Preparations for the 2021 New York State Fair are already underway after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday while visiting Syracuse, the Fair is on for all of its eighteen scheduled days.

For one vendor, Nick Sanford, owner of Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza, he’s had to flip the way he does business upside down during the pandemic.

“We were able to do events that didn’t really exist before. We were going and serving teachers on the days the schools were closed for remote learning and going to neighborhoods and serving them,” Sanford explained.

However, one thing he and hundreds of other vendors and business owners weren’t able to do in 2020 was business at the State Fair that was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were gearing up for 2020, ready to introduce some new pizzas and we’ve been holding onto them and waiting for the opportunity,” Sanford said.

But this year, Sanford gets that chance to serve those new pizzas to those near and far.

This year will mark Toss & Fire’s fifth appearance at the State Fair. In years past, the food truck was located along restaurant row.

Sanford says even with all of the COVID restrictions and changes, he’ll make sure his staff is ready to go because there’s nothing like doing business at the fair!

It’s just exciting that something is coming back. It’s going to be modified and maybe the modifications will be completely different in August by the time that we get there, but what they’re talking about now seems pretty standard and kind of what we’ve been doing, just on a bigger scale. We are thrilled to getting back on the Fairgrounds, doing different festivals, and getting out there. Talking to new people, meeting new people and having people try our food. Nick Sanford, Owner, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Since summer is Toss & Fire’s busiest time of year, Sanford says he’ll be hiring more staff, especially for the State Fair.

If you’re interested in applying, click here for more information on Toss & Fire’s website.