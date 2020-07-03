Some Walmart parking lots will be transformed into drive-in theaters

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart will see 160 of its store parking lots transformed into drive-in theaters, starting in August.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, drive-in theaters have been making a comeback, as a safer alternative to the traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the United States.

Walmart is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises for the films. The locations for the drive-in theaters and the movie titles have not been announced yet.

The drive-in events will run through October and include more than 300 showings.