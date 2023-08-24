SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – There were a few showers to dodge across Central New York on Thursday. Will we need to keep the rain gear handy on Friday, and what about the weekend? Details below…

Unsettled at times overnight

There will be some scattered showers overnight across Central New York as an area of low pressure and its frontal system move closer to our region.

It looks like the heaviest rain and highest chances for thunderstorms will be to our southwest, but some embedded thunder and downpours cannot be totally ruled out for us.

It will be a rather mild night with lows ending up in the 60s, and humidity remaining elevated.

Do we dry out on Friday?

The threat for showers lingers into Friday morning before precipitation chances shift farther south toward Binghamton Friday afternoon as the aforementioned low pressure system pulls away. This should result in a good amount of dry weather at the Fair on Friday.

We are figuring on a warmer Friday thanks to some late afternoon sun. Highs should at least rebound into the mid to upper 70s, if not right around 80.

Dew points on Friday will be in the 60s to around 70, still making it feel quite stuffy outside.

When do we shake the showers?

A cold front is swinging through Saturday, so we expect a few scattered showers and potentially a storm or two to develop. In the wake of the front, a large area of high pressure builds south out of Canada drying us out for the end of the weekend and the start of the last week of August.

